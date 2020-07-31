Farm Day is new blast casual game for free with 300 LEVELS play as much as you want!

Dream of collecting not jewels, but recipes for the tastiest,dont you?

let's blast adjacent cubes of the same to collect all kind of Ingredients in the farm with the animal.

Travel with the animal and learn to cook all kinds of delicacies by matching the ingredients!

Danger and hardship await you on your adventure, but you are sure to best any puzzle without trouble!

Cool action waits for kids and adults alike. Boys and girls, you will have unlimited fun playing this farm of game

How to Play:

1Click on any 2 adjacent cubes of the same kind to Crush.

2Unlock awesome boosters as rockets and bombs that will help you complete levels.

3Complete the level target and win.

4Beat a level with fewer moves, and you'll get a higher score.

You can log in with Facebook, import your progress and play for free anytime you want on your smartphone!

Download Genies & Gems and begin your magical journey today!

We hope you enjoy this puzzle game!

Make sure to keep an eye out for cool updates and new levels!

Find bugs and provide good suggests, and you will get a big gift.

Tap the ""contact us"" in Game now

rright@qq.com

https://www.facebook.com/Farm-Day-1509331492700824

Have fun playing Farm Day!