Intersting and addictive farm needs your efforts to flourish now! Build your very own booming town while enjoying the leisure time!

Have you ever dream of owning an warm and lovely farm on a sunny day?

Have you ever dream of walking among the green corns and sweet flowers freely?

Have you ever dream of boating and fishing on your own water?

This is a perfect place that will help you realize all your dreams!

Plant the very first wheat, make tasty breads, feed hungry chickens and pigs, trade goods with neighbors and friends and make big money! Oh, don't forget to stock your food and goods. Moreover, it's a great idea to expand the land and diversify the place. There are more to build in this land and you'll be surprised!

FEATURES

* Feel free to distribute your food and goods and customize the farm

* Liber trade with neighbors and friends to get coins

* Start your own shipment business and expand on sea

* Gradually upgrade your farm empire and establish a charming town

* Enjoy the incredibly great fun of harvest

Come and build a land of dream and make it prosperous!