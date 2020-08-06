Join or Sign In

Farm Club - Escape from Town & Enjoy Fresh Scapes for iOS

By zhang dan Free

Developer's Description

By zhang dan

Intersting and addictive farm needs your efforts to flourish now! Build your very own booming town while enjoying the leisure time!

Have you ever dream of owning an warm and lovely farm on a sunny day?

Have you ever dream of walking among the green corns and sweet flowers freely?

Have you ever dream of boating and fishing on your own water?

This is a perfect place that will help you realize all your dreams!

Plant the very first wheat, make tasty breads, feed hungry chickens and pigs, trade goods with neighbors and friends and make big money! Oh, don't forget to stock your food and goods. Moreover, it's a great idea to expand the land and diversify the place. There are more to build in this land and you'll be surprised!

FEATURES

* Feel free to distribute your food and goods and customize the farm

* Liber trade with neighbors and friends to get coins

* Start your own shipment business and expand on sea

* Gradually upgrade your farm empire and establish a charming town

* Enjoy the incredibly great fun of harvest

Come and build a land of dream and make it prosperous!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.3

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 3.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
