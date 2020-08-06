Join or Sign In

Farm Blast - Harvest & Relax for Android

By Narcade Free

Developer's Description

By Narcade

Welcome to the enjoyable and fascinating world of Farm Blast.

Farm Blast is an amazing puzzle game for all of you who are looking for a fun way to relax the brain and pass time. Show off your strategy skills; tap and blast bubbles to solve the puzzles and create your own farm by completing levels. Solving puzzles has never been this much fun.

This endless fun tapping game is easy to play, but it is really challenging to master. You need to blast groups of bubbles that are the same color with a simple tap but with limited moves in every level, its all up to your smart blasts and combine the boosters for giant explosions. Try to clear the board with fewer moves to get a higher score.

Solve all the puzzles, clear all the levels, reach the target, and win cool boosters.

Rockets, bombs, and disco balls will help you smash the blocks and pass more easily in levels. Use these amazing boosters and power-ups at the right time to blast bubbles, clear the board, collect stars and win awesome prizes! Simple gameplay but hard to master.

Farm Blast is free and exciting puzzle game that will connect you for a long time! Join the color blasting adventure of Farm Blast, we are looking forward to you to challenge!

So, what are you waiting for?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

