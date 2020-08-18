Fantasy Team Dream11 is the first who provides best dream 11 team without paid we don't take money for giving any team and news You can download it because any risk

Indian Premier League (IPL) is biggest sports festival in Cricket Tournaments in India.

This app has news and information related to IPL 2019 and IPL 2018.

- Day/Night mode which improves device battery.

- Schedule / Fixtures

- Today's Match

- Time Table

- All Teams details

- All players for each team with their price

- Auction details

- List of Sold player with their Base and Final Price

- List of Unsold players with their Base price

- Point Tables

- The dark mode can use 43% less power at full brightness than "normal mode"

Quick Updates and notifications on Injured Players or Unavailable Players.

-: Latest player, tournament and team news

Player stats injury report

Global coverage of fantasy sports news, gossip and matches

Regular updates of player statistics

We provide regular Cricket news, Insights, Live Stats, Previews, Coverage, Analysis and much more.

** MATCH PREVIEWS **

Fantasy Cricket Match Previews with having the latest updates

Depth details for upcoming Cricket Matches & Leagues

Fantasy Tips from Experts and advises from multiple users

Pitch Report and Player Reports for each match

The latest updates on injured players or unavailable players

Probable11 Squads for all the teams

Playing11 Predictions and Tips for IPL, CPL, KPL, PCL, BPL, World Cup, T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, Asia Trophy, Champions Trophy, Domestic Trophy, Fantasy Cricket Team.

** BEST 11 / SAFE 11 **

Provides best fantasy teams for each match.

Best 11 Team from our experts are provided.

Safe 11 Team from experienced person.

Suggested Possible 11 teams from different app users and experts.

Algorithm based smart best teams App users can also suggest their Best 11, Playing 11 & Probable 11 team.

Series -: All Cricket Match

ICC WORLD CUP 2019

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2019

India tour of Australia 2018-19.

Big bash league 2018-19.

Ranji trophy 2018-19

Vijay Hazare trophy 2018-19.

West Indies vs Bangladesh series 2018

T10 League 2018 UAE

SA T20 League 2018 or Mzansi Super league 2018.

South Africa vs Pakistan series 2018-19

India vs New Zealand series 2018-19

India A tour of New Zealand 2018

Pakistan vs New Zealand in UAE 2018

ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018

England A vs Pakistan A in UAE 2018

Womens Big bash league 2018-19.

All Cricket Match

Please Review us