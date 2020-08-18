Join or Sign In

Fantasy Springs Slots | Free Casino Slot Games for Android

By Ruby Seven Studios Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Ruby Seven Studios Inc.

Fantasy Springs Resort Casino has an all new slots game! Download now for big wins and FREE coin bonuses!

Play all of your real casino slot favorites anywhere anytime! Test your luck spinning famous Vegas slots from Konami, Everi, Aruze & more.

Visit your favorite casino right from home with Fantasy Springs Slots! Dont forget to collect your bi-houlry bonus for FREE coins!

Top Features of Fantasy Springs Slots:

REAL CASINO SLOTS WITH FREE SPINS & BONUS GAMES

KONAMI favorites like China Shores, Jumping Jalapenos & Astronomical Magic

Everi's Black Diamond & High Voltage Blackout

Aruze's 8 Wealthy Lions & Flaming Chilies

Many more right from the real casino floor!

Climb the leaderboard to get those top positions in the new and improved Fantasy Springs Slots!

The games are intended for an adult audience, 21 years of age and over.

The games do not offer ""real money gambling"" or an opportunity to win real money or prizes.

Practice or success at social casino gaming does not imply future success at ""real money gambling.""

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.02

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 1.02

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
