Fancy Cakes: Match & Merge Sweet Adventure for Android

By TrimeCore Free

Developer's Description

By TrimeCore

GET BAKING now and MERGE cakes in this deliciously addictive and fun puzzle game! Wherever you are, you'll never be bored if you have Fancy Cakes with you!

Bake gorgeous cupcakes, delicious cookies, mouth-watering muffins, scrumptious pies, yummy pastries and plenty more! Float your way through amazing towns and immerse yourself in this innovative, addictive puzzle adventure thats hours of fun for everyone!

Merge and swipe your way through hundreds of fun levels and delightfully charming towns. Discover new tasty recipes and combine dozens of layers of heavenly desserts. Create the most fabulous cakes and share them with friends!

Explore the pastry paradise in this addictive and challenging puzzle adventure! Its hours of delicious fun!

DELICIOUS RECIPE

PLAY more than 300 levels and challenge yourself to hours of addictive cake matching craziness!

MERGE and combine multiple mouth-watering layers to create larger cake masterpieces!

DISCOVER dozens of beautiful, hand-crafted cakes with unique layers!

COLLECT a deliciously sweet supply of power-ups and combos!

EARN coins with each cake masterpiece you create! The more sweets you combine the more coins you receive!

COMPETE with your friends and SHARE your progress via Facebook

CHALLENGE yourself to hours of puzzle matching - its fun and easy to learn!

TASTY INGREDIENTS

More than 300 FREE levels and more to come!

DOZENS of delicious cakes and more added regularly!

SEVERAL awesome boosters to improve your score

HOURS of awesome and challenging gameplay!

CAKE pastry paradise in 21 different languages!

Ditch the boredom & GET BAKING with Fancy Cakes!

Fancy Cakes is FREE TO PLAY on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Please note:

- This game is free to play, but you can choose to pay real money for some extra items, which will charge your iTunes account. You can disable in-app purchasing by adjusting your device settings.

- Please buy carefully.

- If you have a problem with this game, please contact us at: support@trimecore.com"

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.13

General

Release August 18, 2020
Date Added August 18, 2020
Version 3.13

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
