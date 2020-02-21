X

Famous Love and Romance Novels provide us daily good novels allowing us to share and enrich the world with a collaborative experience. Using this Famous English Love Novels app you can learn aesthetic and rhythmic qualities of english language.

If you are in search of love, romance, emotional, and classic novels and stories, this app provides dozen of the famous english romantic novels from famous writers of all time from all over the world.

Now no need of internet for reading novels. You have your love novels book every time with you now as all the novels are offline.

Features:

- Famous Romantic Novels from top famous writers

- Add to favorite feature helps to bookmark poems to read it later

- Share your favorite novel with your friend and family on all available social networks.

- Zoom option to increase size of the novel text

- Long press on the novel to select specific text

- Small in size and totally offline

Famous Love & Romance Novels offer the top romantic novels in one convenient app.

Note:

All Novels and Stories are from public domain and freely available on the internet. If you have rights for a novel or story and you right wasnt indicated or you are against its using in our application please contact us. We will correct data or delete it as soon as possible.

