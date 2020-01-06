Fam (formerly Starfire) is the ultimate companion app for Clash Royale.
Fam features:
Automatic stat and chest cycle tracking
Shop offer tracking
Chest simulator
Clan stats and recruiting
Real-time chat channels - share text, images, and gifs for Clash Royale
Private messaging
Push notifications - stay up to date with chats, announcements, and events
...and much, much more! Fam is constantly evolving based on community feedback!
