X

Fam for Clash Royale - chest tracker & stats for Android

By FAM Apps Free

Developer's Description

By FAM Apps

Fam (formerly Starfire) is the ultimate companion app for Clash Royale.

Fam features:

Automatic stat and chest cycle tracking

Shop offer tracking

Chest simulator

Clan stats and recruiting

Real-time chat channels - share text, images, and gifs for Clash Royale

Private messaging

Push notifications - stay up to date with chats, announcements, and events

...and much, much more! Fam is constantly evolving based on community feedback!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.05

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 1.5.05

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your Android device.
Android
WhatsApp Messenger

Gmail

Free
Gmail is an easy to use email app that saves you time and keeps your messages safe.
Android
Gmail

Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

Free
Discover a faster way to message.
Android
Messenger - Text and Video Chat for Free

UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Free
Experience fast and smooth web browsing.
Android
UC Browser Mini -Tiny Fast Private & Secure

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping