X

Fake video/phone call from pop the simulator prank for Android

By joseph stalin Free

Developer's Description

By joseph stalin

Download Fake video/phone call from pop the simulator prank, simulate fake calls with one click, and make fun with your friends.

Sponge-Yellw is already waiting for you bob, Download the best caller simulator game now!

Want your friends think you are getting call from Sponge? Download fake call from

Bob, and simulate fake calls by one click and make fun with your friends.

** Feature Fake Call **

==> Fake Call Prank FREE fun for all.

==> You can make fake calls in any time.

==> Screen invisible when call attend.

==> Fake Call Prank does not require internet connection.

*DISCLAIMER*

This is not an Official App, this app just made by fans.

*ATTENTION!!!*

This is not a real calling and only an imitation!

*WARNING*

The application is an unofficial version, not related to the creator of the game.

Hide full description

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release February 21, 2020
Date Added February 21, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping