In fake iPhone call you can simulate an incoming call prank. Fake phone call prank on boyfriend. Fake iPhone Call is totally free. You can fake many characters such as police, coffin dancer, girlfriend, mom.

Simulate a fake caller ID to save yourself from an awkward situation, such as a boring meeting, a boring conversation, a meaningless interview.

Just download Fake Call Coffin Dance & Fake Call IOS14 Style, you can edit fake call with whatever numbers and contacts as you wish. The fake call looks like real ones and it's hard for others to discern.

You can prank your friends with the Fake Coffin Dance song call when they make a fool of themselves.

Unlike many other apps, there are very little ads and there are no advertising on the screen during the fake call. This would make everyone suspicious. Even after the end of call no advertising is displayed. The caller screen closes immediately.

How to use fake call - prank:

Tap Start to activate fake call prank.

Tap schedule to set a timer for fake call prank.

Coffin Dance Fake Call Pro Features:

- Set caller name

- Set Caller number.

- Choose and set caller head portrait.

- Choose a character such as mon, girlfriends, sister or johnson.

- Set a ringtone or use the default ios style ringtone.

- Set a voice for caller.

- Check caller history.

- Receive call at background or foreground

- Shake the phone to receive coffin dance fake call

- Click the phone power key four times to receive coffin dance fake call

- Choose many kinds of Coffin Dancers or other characters for Caller

- Choose many kinds of Caller screens such as Samsung a7 s8, s9, s10, iPhone and so on

- Create Fake call and fool your friends and family.

- Schedule time for receive coffin dance fake call

- Show call history to fool friends and friends

- Record prank voice for Caller to fool your girlfriend or boyfriend

- Turn on or off the incoming vibration

- Choose contacts from your local contacts

- Choose Caller Pictures for fun

Disclaimer: The Coffin Dance fake call does not have a real incoming call function it is an incoming call simulated for joke.