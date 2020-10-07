Join or Sign In

Fake Name Generator - 53 Countries - Male & Female for Android

By Jester Dev Free

Developer's Description

Fake Name Generator will create realistic, high-quality names for 53 countries, both male and female. It's very simple and easy to use.

App uses most popular names and surnames for a chosen country and gender and creates random combinations (thousands of them!). The database is still expanding.

Countries include: Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan,

Bangladesh, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China,

Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Egypt, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Iran, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea,

Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan,

Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain,

Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United States, Vietnam.

Fake Name Generator is completely free, all functions are available straight away after download.

What's new in version 3.6

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 3.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
