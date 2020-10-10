Join or Sign In

Fake Mr Bean - Funny Fake Call Video & Message for Android

By Gogorra Finance Free

Developer's Description

By Gogorra Finance

Fake Call Bean - Funny Video and Funny Call Video Application to accompany your days at your leisure. when you feel lonely and boring then entertain yourself with a fake call from your idol. Get and download this video simulation application for free. You will feel how close you are to your idol.

just download and have fun with an English friend who is similar to Mr Bean.

Fake Video Call from Mr. Bean is a smart application that can be used to play video calls with your relatives and friends.

What are the main choices in Fake Video Calls from Mr. Funny:

Call videos from English friends similar to Beat

Chat online with friends who speak English similar to Mr. Funny

Select the call menu on your mobile

Plan your fake call

Fake Video Calls From Mr. Funny is friendly to your smartphone.

Very fun camera adventure with Mr. Funny prank sounds.

Hopefully this funny fake video application can entertain you Before giving a negative review, comment on this application so we can fix it. And if you help cheer up, give us support by sending five stars.

Thank you for download

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
