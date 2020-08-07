Fake GPS 2017 is an Location Changer app to set your phone location to anywhere in the world with just single click. The GPS Fake app will overwrite your current location and any third party apps, websites or services will think you are in Paris, New York, Dubai, London or any other places!

Its simple and great fun to trick people with Fake GPS Location. You can use the app (Fake Location) to pull a prank or show that youre somewhere else as an excuse.

Features:

-simple GPS changer technique.

- Select a location on the map

- Change GPS location to the selected location

- Allows users to change location immediately with Joystick

- Enter latitude/longitude directly from the joystick

How does it work?

First enable the developer settings on your device (on older versions it is not needed).

To enable the developer settings go to settings > about phone > and click on the android version about 5 times.

In the developer options enable mock locations.

Set your location to be 'device only'(use only GPS location).

Open the app, move the red dot anywhere you like and click on the map.

You can get your original location by a single click on Reset Button

Permissions:

- Internet - to display the map view

- Access Coarse and Fine Location - to fake your current location

- Allow mock locations under Developer s