Fake Call Video Baldi's Basics for Android

By Stay Online Game Free

Developer's Description

By Stay Online Game

Welcome To The Best App For Fake Call Video Baldi's Basics - Fake Call Video .

Fake Call video & Chat With Baldi's Basics You must be careful of crazy teacher, if you do any wrong answer, Baldi's Basics teacher will be crazy!

Fake Call Video Live Chat With Baldi's Basics Bakon Mod for Education the troubles and Learning are incredible and dazzling and the most.

Prank Call Video From Baldi's Basics Crazy Math Teacher is game have Many option to make chat with Baldi's (Basics FIELD TRIP) .

More Feature you can live chat with other like Yandere School ,Branny, and Granny and grandma house obby Mod ,rolbox you should to discover it by yourself.

Features :

- Fake Video call we are used the Camera to live chat Video.

- It is free to play the developer make it free to play without Baldi's Basics !

- Cute and beautiful Interface, exactly made for Baldi's Basics Bakon Mod !

You will have a lot of fun, let enjoy this game!

Download Fake Call & Live Chat Baldi's Basics Bakon - Fake Call Video . now because this app will help you playing the call horror games and learning math.

The app does not bear any harm and is only for fun!

This game is created by a fan of Baldi's Basics obby.

DISCLAIMER :

This is an unofficial application for Baldi's Basics .This application is not affiliated in any way with Baldi's Basics game.

This app is purely fictional and is not an official app made by us. In other words, it's not really Baldi's Basics calling & texting you, but rather, a 100% fake and fictional simulation.

The Baldi's Basics obby adventure assets are all property or their respectfull owner.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
