Fake Call Prank Mr.Funny and Wallpaper - Bean for Android

By PixelDev Free

Developer's Description

By PixelDev

This app is a fake call video from a special Mr. Funny Bean, you will receive a fake call video that looks like a real call.

Bean is a cute comedian who is loved for his silly behavior. Bean is a funny person who can make everyone see him feel happy with his silly behavior.

You can get a call from Bean and the best fake call experience, this app allows you to receive a call from your best friend Bean and make them believe that you are really talking to Mr. Funny-Bean

This app is designed to be as realistic as possible to help you crack trustworthy jokes and to surprise your friends. So enjoy the application and give good happiness to your friends and family

This application also provides many Mr. Funny Bean wallpapers that you can use to make your cellphone look different and make your day happy.

More about Fake Call Prank and special Mr.Funny Bean Wallpapers:

-easy to use

-Can be used without internet

-Designed to make you happy and feel good

-Mr.Funny Bean Gives you the great experience you've ever had

-Bean wallpapers 2020 in good quality

Enjoy with Mr.Funny Bean especially for you and Thank you for using our application, leave your feedback and we will try to make our application better and more fun for you!

Disclaimer:

This app is unofficial and has nothing to do with the original characters mentioned throughout the app, our aim is only to entertain.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

