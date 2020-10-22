Join or Sign In

Fake Call Power's Rangers Prank Dino Pro for Android

By APP-GUID Free

Developer's Description

By APP-GUID

Best App for Fake Call Power's Rangers Prank Dino Pro ,Fake Call Power's Rangers Prank Dino Pro Simulator Prank. The most professional and fully secure with all latest features fake call Android application in Play Store!

Simulate a fake caller ID to save yourself from an awkward situation, such as a boring meeting, a boring conversation, a meaningless interview ...

For your Opposite the call will look deceptively real. You can accept the fake call as a real phone call, but if you want also reject. If you like, the virtual caller hangs up after a specified time and tries again later. Answer the call or just press the back-key on your device, to cancel the callrepeating.

Of course, at such simulated fake phonecall, there are no costs, because in reality no proper connection is established.

Unlike many other apps, there are no advertising on the screen during the fake call. This would make everyone suspicious. Even after the end of call no advertising is displayed. The callerscreen closes immediately.

Fake Caller Id Key Features:

TheFake Call Power's Rangers Prank Dino Pro application totally FREE to Download.

Speed It is fully optimized for all the application run smoothly.

How to use a fake Call Pig Prank Peppcal

Press call now to activate theFake Call Power's Rangers Prank Dino Pro

Press program to set a timer for fake calls Prank Pro

Disclaimer: The girlfriend fake call does not have a real incoming call function it is an incoming call simulated for joke.

peppa in super phone call simulator & super knife game all for free.

Have fun with this real call peppaa in calling prank. One can also choose the time to call and set someFake Call Power's Rangers Prank Dino Pro for a different time .

FeatureFake Call Power's Rangers Prank Dino Pro:

You can create Fake call and fool your friends and family.

Fake Call Prank does not require internet connection.

You can make fake calls in any time.

Screen invisible when call attend.

Fake Call Prank FREE fun for all.

Its Free !!!

WARNING :

This is not a real video/phone Fake Call Power's Rangers Prank Dino Pro but only an imitation of the call!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
