Now you can prank your friend now with Lucas and Marcus prank calling, app for joking with your friends, family..

It is look so real they will believe L & M call you.

Features this application:

- Simulation incoming fake call.

- Simulate incoming fake call.

- Choose your Best Lucas & Marcus character.

-Many More...

Disclaimer: fake L & M call does not have a real incoming call feature it just a simulated incoming call.

This Application just for Joking with your friends or family ,enjoy it and if you like rate us pleas and share your friends! thank you..

What's new in version 1.1

Release March 12, 2020
Date Added March 12, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 3
Downloads Last Week 0
