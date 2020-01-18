X

Fake Call Easter Bunny's Voicemail & Text for Android

By Droidheads $0.99

Developer's Description

By Droidheads

This is the MUST-HAVE Fake Call Easter Bunny's Voicemail app where you can make an Easter Bunny fake phone call, listen to a voice message then record & play back a voice message for him just like real! Text message him & see replies just like real too!

Parents can use this app to encourage good behaviour as you have the option to press 1 if children have been good or 2 if they have been bad! Get you chocolate Easter egg orders in today during the Easter countdown with this fun and hilarious app!

- Fake call Easter Bunny anytime. No airtime is used as it is a not a real call.

- Fake text message Easter Bunny and see fake replies just like real! No texts are used as it is not a real text message.

Get social -

Twitter:

@EasterBunnyApp

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/Call-Easter-Bunny-Voicemail-app-570618813099089

