Fake Call & Chat for Android

By appinthehouse Free

Developer's Description

By appinthehouse

This Application is Call to Chad Wild Clay and Vy qwaint fake call on your phone. Today you can prank your friends and joke with them, Connect to vy qwaint and Chad Wild Clay fake chat by clicking on the fake chat button and have fun with your friends.

It is so awesome that they can make a phone call and see Chad Wild Clay and vy qwaint fake video call face call time, here is fake caller with CWC and Vy fake call is a simple application is very cute Chad Wild Clay and Vy qwaint chat call and fake video call with a simple live chat, So just choose your method to call Chad and Vy fake call , you have 3 option to connect with Chad Wild Clay Call (CWC and vy calling voice, live chat, calling video), Enjoy calling chad wild clay and Vy qwaint chat in an easy way, feel free and download this CWC chad wild clay and vy qwaint video call for have fun with friend.

Features :

* Select a fake call, fake chat , fake video call face call time screen

* Many ways to connect with vy qwaint and chad wild clay

* Having fun with a voice call or video call or chat

Download vy qwaint and Chad Wild Clay Call It's so cool and everyone has to get Face call time or live chat with him, It's free !!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1

General

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
