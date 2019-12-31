You can transform into Not only 555, but also 4 other riders! !

Masked Rider FAIZ [555]

Masked Rider KAIZA [913]

Masked Rider DELTA [333]

Masked Rider SAIGA [315]

Masked Rider ORGA[000]

-Completely reproduce all the startup sound, preparation sound, standby sound, button sound and complete sound.

Beam sound, gunshot voice, etc. are possible by huge number of installations and reviews.

When you transform 333, text "transform" or voice input "transform" by using Google voice function! !