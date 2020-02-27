Supplement your skin care routine with easy at-home facial exercises and start transformation right now!

How to get started with FaceLift:

1. Determine your problem areas

2. Choose your skin type (oily, dry, sensitive, normal skin)

3. Get your custom workouts, meal and skin care plan

4. Schedule workout time and follow all daily recommendations

FaceLift workouts take 10-14 minutes and can be done anywhere without special equipment. In addition to custom face workout plans, FaceLift provides nutrition plans based on your skin type, that improve general condition of your skin and help to determine products that cause negative impact on your skin.

With FaceLift you get:

- Nutrition guides

- Meal plan filled with easy and healthy recipes

- Workouts that help to prevent wrinkles and keep your skin in tone

- Homemade mask plan based on your skin type

- Detailed video guides

This is how FaceLift will help you to reach your wellness goals and gain healthy face care habits:

- We help you to set a goal

- We encourage you by reminders & motivational messages

- We explain & show proper exercise form

- We track your progress

- We provide useful tips to inspire you

