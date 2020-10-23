Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

FaceCast:Make New Friends - Meet & Chat Livestream for Android

By VPB Free

Developer's Description

By VPB
FaceCast is a new social community for young and active people to meet new friends, find dates, and form meaningful connections easily. What makes FaceCast special? -After following each other, you can message your friends with no limit. -Meet new people all over the world here, and they are young, good-looking and highly active who can respond to your messages immediately. -FaceCast is free to download and use for everyone who like chatting with strangers. [FaceCast Highlights] - GPS tech helps you find your soulmate nearby. - Connecting to real people of different countries and culture in 1 on 1 video chat will definitely surprise you! - Share your moments and updates as a post in the square, and everyone can see it!. - Massive and various styles of broadcasting rooms for you to join and Chat freely. - No limit to go live and get featured in the videos and live streams. FaceCast enables you to meet amazing people who are more in tune with you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.5.05

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 2.5.05

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements None

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now