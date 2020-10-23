FaceCast is a new social community for young and active people to meet new friends, find dates, and form meaningful connections easily.
What makes FaceCast special?
-After following each other, you can message your friends with no limit.
-Meet new people all over the world here, and they are young, good-looking and highly active who can respond to your messages immediately.
-FaceCast is free to download and use for everyone who like chatting with strangers.
[FaceCast Highlights]
- GPS tech helps you find your soulmate nearby.
- Connecting to real people of different countries and culture in 1 on 1 video chat will definitely surprise you!
- Share your moments and updates as a post in the square, and everyone can see it!.
- Massive and various styles of broadcasting rooms for you to join and Chat freely.
- No limit to go live and get featured in the videos and live streams.
FaceCast enables you to meet amazing people who are more in tune with you.