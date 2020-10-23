Developer's Description By VPB

FaceCast is a new social community for young and active people to meet new friends, find dates, and form meaningful connections easily. What makes FaceCast special? -After following each other, you can message your friends with no limit. -Meet new people all over the world here, and they are young, good-looking and highly active who can respond to your messages immediately. -FaceCast is free to download and use for everyone who like chatting with strangers. [FaceCast Highlights] - GPS tech helps you find your soulmate nearby. - Connecting to real people of different countries and culture in 1 on 1 video chat will definitely surprise you! - Share your moments and updates as a post in the square, and everyone can see it!. - Massive and various styles of broadcasting rooms for you to join and Chat freely. - No limit to go live and get featured in the videos and live streams. FaceCast enables you to meet amazing people who are more in tune with you.