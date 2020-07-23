Sweet Snap Beauty - Face Camera is an mask pro photo editor with many editing tools of the masks effects, charming heart crown, gorgeous flower crown, trendy snappy photo, with endless beautiful sticker effect. If you are looking for an app to make you look gorgeous and attractive.

How to use:

1- Take a selfie or choose a photo from the gallery.

2- Select stickers and overlay them on photo.

3- Add text or draw something on the photo.

4- Apply one of the awesome filters plague doctor.

Install surgical face mask Now and dont forget to let your friends know about this newest photo application, Have fun with our free photo editor.