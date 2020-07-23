Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Face photo editor - the mask medical & surgical for Android

By KEVIN STUDIO Free

Developer's Description

By KEVIN STUDIO

Sweet Snap Beauty - Face Camera is an mask pro photo editor with many editing tools of the masks effects, charming heart crown, gorgeous flower crown, trendy snappy photo, with endless beautiful sticker effect. If you are looking for an app to make you look gorgeous and attractive.

How to use:

1- Take a selfie or choose a photo from the gallery.

2- Select stickers and overlay them on photo.

3- Add text or draw something on the photo.

4- Apply one of the awesome filters plague doctor.

Install surgical face mask Now and dont forget to let your friends know about this newest photo application, Have fun with our free photo editor.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 17

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 17

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Free
Snap, List, Sell - Selling made as simple as taking a photo.
Android
Carousell: Snap-Sell, Chat-Buy

Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

Free
Meet, date, and friend people faster and easier than ever
Android
Bumble -- Date. Meet Friends. Network.

BBC News

Free
Get the latest world and regional news from the BBC's global network.
Android
BBC News

Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Free
Lend your eyes to a blind person in need through a live video connection or be assisted by the network of sighted users.
Android
Be My Eyes - Helping the blind

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now