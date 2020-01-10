Swap Your Face in an inspiring photo gallery. Make a selfie with celerity and share it with your friends. This is the best and completely photo face swap app.

Face/off Swap lets you switch faces with a friend or a photo. Take photos of yourself swapping faces with a celebrity, friend, or any fun picture from the internet or your phone, unlike other apps that only can use templates. Ever wanted to see your talking face on Marilyn Monroe's photo.

Editor to make photo montages with celebrities. Put your face on the bodies of celebrities and be a star for a day. It's effortless to do and free! You can also make montages appear alongside celebrities and look you've taken a picture with them, and you can send it to your friends.

How to make photomontages of celebrities? You can put your pictures next to a famous person with Face/off - Swap. It is straightforward to create photomontages with famous actors or singers, and you only must choose among the many effects we have available for you. You can create your photomontages of Justin Bieber, you can put your photo next to a superhero, and your daughter will enjoy these photo effects to become a Disney character

Search & transport yourself into fun & inspirational scenes, face swap. Just take a selfie, choose a view from your camera roll, and swipe through your results. It's so comfortable with the power of search and the intelligent face morph tech. Use Face Swap editor to tweak & adjust face stickers or beautiful tune blending.

CHOOSE A TEMPLATE:

Pick an image with faces from your camera roll

Choose a scene from one of our categories

CHOOSE A FACE:

Take a great selfie with our special face swap camera with real-time hints and instructions

Pick an image from your camera roll

You can swap any face into any picture.

Using a sophisticated face swap engine, we:

Automatically find faces in images and place your swap

Match head turns and tilts

We frequently update our categories, and the web never stands still, so there is always something new to face swap into.

See yourself with a new hairstyle

Try on different fashions

Pop yourself into trending scenes

Put your friend's face onto some funny pictures

Once you start searching and swiping, you won't want to stop!

Face/off Swap App has a premium feature package subscription:

Face/off Swap App has a premium feature package and that is a subscription-based service, which enables users to use the app without advertisements and with extra features. That is an auto-renewable subscription. The subscription periods are weekly or monthly. Payment is charged to the App Store account at confirmation. Subscription is renewed unless turned off 24hours before the end of the period, and the account will be automatically charged for renewal as well. You may turn it off in your Account Settings anytime. Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication where applicable.

