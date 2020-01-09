In FACE.iO Free Game, Sign up with Facebook to play with your FACEBOOK friends around the world. Control your tiny cell and survive as much as you can to grow larger. If you don't want to sign up, then choose from over 30 unique avatars to play as a guest. Fight online in this free-for-all real-time multiplayer games.

Use our unique splitting, shrinking and dodging tactics to catch other players - or avoid them! Be the king, develop your skills and try to survive long enough to become the biggest one in the games. You can also explore, meet and make a new friend. This game has different modes you can with an online friend or else as a guest. In .io game, you have a chance to win even if you're tiny. With new controls developed especially for touchscreens, offers the same addictive game-play.

No Lag, no performance problems and experience the best controls designed and optimized for every mobile device.

Download this "face.io" social multiplayer and be the king among your FACEBOOK friend and see how long can you survive?

FACE.iO Game Game Features:

1. Select your avatar among 30 unique characters.

2. Try to beat your highest score based on your size.

3. Grow fast to achieve a faster game-play on mobile.

4. Best multiplayer with addictive game-play.