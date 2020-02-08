X

Face Truth - Future Face Seer & Face Swap for Android

By Face Truth Lab Free

Developer's Description

Do you want to see your aging face after 30 years?

Wondering what your face would look like if you were a foreigner?

Try Face Truth App.

Face Aging

Take a selfie, then we can let you see your old face after 30 years with the AI technology in seconds. You can even try your family or friendss photos to see what they look like when they get old.

Exotic Face

Would you wonder what you look like If you were a foreigner? We have a lot of funny effects here. Just upload a selfie then you can see yourself in a variety of exotic styles. it is very interesting.

Face Status

Do you know that a person's face shows his own physical state, and also hides his personality, fortune and other information. Scan your face, and we will use big data analysis technology to analyze your physical status, personality, and fortune. Try it and you will know more about yourself.

Come on and download it, you will be shocked by the amazing effects.

Terms of Use:

https://sites.google.com/view/facetruth/terms-of-service

Privacy Policy:

https://sites.google.com/view/facetruth/privacy-policy

Contact Us:

facetruthfeedback@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release February 8, 2020
Date Added February 8, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

