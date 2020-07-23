Join or Sign In

Face Mask - Medical & Surgical Mask Photo Editor for Android

By Video Factory Club Free

Developer's Description

By Video Factory Club

Face mask - medical & surgical mask photo editor

Face mask - medical & surgical mask photo editor application allows you to apply amazing surgical mask to your photo and and decorate them.

Our application contains a large number of funny medical masks with smiles and other funny prints.

Also with the help of our photo editor you can attach a respirator or gas mask to your photo and surprise your friends with cool photos.

Bright filters allow you to easily make your photos more beautiful.

You can also add text and variety of stickers on photo to make photo more awesome.

Face mask - medical & surgical mask photo editor consists of medical masks which allow users to apply masks on face and apply different emojis to decorate them and different strips can be used for it.

Face mask - medical & surgical mask photo editor consists of stylish and different shapes Face Masks to make you look beautiful.

How to use

1. Take a selfie or choose a photo from the gallery

2. Select stickers and Face Mask them on photo

3. Add text on the photo

4. Apply one of the awesome filters

5. Save Picture and Share with friend for fun.

6. Display Saved photos in Saved photos gallery from app.

Face Mask downloaded images are save in phone Gallery.

Have fun with our free photo editor.

If you like this app than dont forget to give rate & review for further update.

Thank you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

