Face Beauty Camera kit
Have you ever thought of a makeup without going to a beauty parlour or a beauty salon? Then you can do this by using Face Beauty Camera kit or face editor.
Face Beauty Camera kit provides all possible options for a trendy makeup. Do explore these options for a complete face makeover.
Click a pic of yourself, and effectively enhance it, with various makeup options like applying a face foundation, lipstick and makeup blushes, blemishes remover for removing blemishes like pimples, pigmentation etc., whitening teeth and skin, eye tuning and applying blur filters.
Complete your selfie with this popular beauty camera face app to achieve perfect pictures. This trending beauty camera face app adds stunning looks without the help of cosmetics and makeup artist. No need to follow beauty tips, no need to buy a DSLR camera still you can make your selfie photos looking astonishing with this beauty camera face app.
This beauty plus photo editor helps you to remove pimples, blemishes, wrinkles and pigmentation. This beauty plus app is one of the popular makeover apps in the android market. Achieve professional photos with this beauty plus photo editor app.
Give yourself a glamorous look, and tune your face by using various makeup options. Recommend this app also to your friends looking for a makeup and makeover.
This face editor app supports natural eye makeup also. In case of natural eye makeup this app shows eye makeup step by step. This face editor can be used as teeth whitening app also.
Key features Face Beauty Camera kit or face tuning app
1. Camera option to click a pic.
2. Face foundation
Apply face foundation of different colours, in order to improve the skin tone and enhance its beauty.
2. Blemishes remover
The blemishes remover or blemish remover consists of the following options to eliminate the blemishes.
Pimple remover
Use the pimple remover to eliminate the pimples, and improve the skin tone, by
making it pimple free. Get a flawless skin, by eliminating all kinds of pimples,using the
pimple remover or blemish editor or blemish dark circle remover.
Dark spot remover
Eliminate the dark spots to improve the skin tone.
Wrinkles remover or wrinkles removal
Improve the skin tone by getting rid of wrinkles.
Pigmentation remover or pigmentation removal
Remove any kind of pigmentation to make your skin look beautiful.
This blemishes remover also has the manual as well as automatic option, in order to improve the
skin. The pimple remover, gives you a clear skin, by eliminating all pimples.
3. Lip colour changer
Variety of lip colour changer options for makeup in this face editor.
4. Eye changer
Tune your face by using various options listed below.
Eye colour changer
Number of colour options to change the eye colour.
Eye enlargement
The eye can be enlarged using this option.
Eye brightening
This option can be used to brighten the eye.
Dark circle remover
Remove the dark circles around the eye and enhance the face beauty.
Eye lashes toner
Variety of options to tune the eye lashes.
Natural eye makeup
Natural eye makeup step by step
Eye makeup pics
5. Makeup blushes
Enhance the beauty of the photo by applying different coloured blushes.
6. Whitening makeover
Teeth whitening
Whiten your teeth to enhance its beauty
Skin whitening
Teeth whitening app, tooth whitening app for photos, tooth whitening apps for
pictures, teeth whitening editor
Whitening face
Whiten your skin to improve the skin tone and for a face makeover.
7. Blur makeup filter
Give your pic a blurry look by using different blur makeup filter options.
8. The pic can be viewed, before makeup and after makeover.
9. finally photo editor! Capture any moment and make it beautiful with over lots of combinations of free effects and filters.
This is the best makeup app for a trendy makeover. Download this top makeup app for free, so as to tune your face, by exploring all kinds of makeup options, and give your photo a unique kind of makeover.
