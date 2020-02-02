Download FabHotels online hotel booking app, book and manage your stay at 600+ FabHotels on the go. Book budget hotels directly for your business trips, leisure holidays, friends, family and solo trips or backpacking vacations via our hotel booking app. We promise lowest Prices on hotel rooms booked via our online hotel booking app. You can find great hotel deals, compare prices of cheap hotels and get the best offers on hotel room booking every day.

Trusted by more than 25 lakh travellers: Our 600+ budget hotels are top-rated across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa, etc. Download our room booking app now.

Most central locations: All our budget hotels are located at the most convenient locations near central business hubs, airports, railway stations, metro stations and popular tourist attractions.

Other services and amenities:

Well equipped and spacious rooms

Courteous Staff

Wholesome Breakfast

High Speed Wifi Internet

Clean bathrooms

Hot Shower

Electric Kettle

LED TV with Tata SKY, Videocon etc.

Most preferred budget hotel chain: FabHotels has best customer reviews among all budget hotel chains. StayFab at 600+ budget hotels in our chain.

Great Offer for First Time Users: Get 100% CASHBACK in your FabHotels wallet after your first stay in FabHotels.

Free and Easy Cancellation

Our Locations:

1. Metro Cities: Book best budget hotels in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Goa.

2. Other business cities: Book budget hotels and cheap hotels in Gurgaon, Noida, Vijayawada, Indore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Mysore, Kochi, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Coimbatore and Bhubaneswar.

3.Leisure cities: Book budget hotels and cheap hotels in Goa, Ooty, Kodaikanal, Pondicherry, Mahabaleshwar, Rishikesh, Manali, Jaipur, Agra and Amritsar.

USPs of FabHotels Online Hotel Booking App

Instant online hotel booking: Our room booking app works seamlessly to help you book best and cheap budget rooms in 3 steps.

Find hotels nearby: With Near Me feature on our best hotel app, you can quickly find budget hotels nearby.

Search filters: Further, you can also narrow down your budget hotel search by using filters based on locality, price, amenities, deals and nearest transportation options.

Pay at Hotel option: You also have the choice to pay at the hotel on this online hotel booking app. Dont worry, your hotel booking is safe with us. Download our best hotel app now.

Get amazing last minute deals on FabHotels. FabHotels app notifies you about the latest and exclusive offers and discounts. Book cheap rooms on our hotel app.

We have Couple Friendly Hotels for unmarried guests. You can book a couple friendly hotel in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and all major cities.

Safe payment modes: You can use all online payment methods while booking a FabHotel like PayTM, Airtel Payments Bank, Google Pay, PhonePe, Freecharge, BHIM UPI and PayPal. You can also pay using your Visa / MasterCard issued by major banks like HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Yes Bank, Axis Bank. Extra discounts for Jio, Vodafone-Idea and Airtel subscribers. Pay with Zeta and Sodexo cards.

Booking hotel rooms online is a quick & easy process with the best hotels deals on the FabHotels App. Book a FabHotel near the airport while you get off a flight and get exclusive discounts if you are an Indigo, Spicejet, Air India, Vistara, AirAsia and GoAir customer. Premium discounts for Ola / Uber / Flipkart / Amazon / IRCTC users. FabHotels are also listed on online hotel booking platforms like Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, Yatra, ixigo and Trivago.

Exclusive Hotel Deals and Offers running for users of: CRED, Quikr, Myntra, Swiggy, Zomato, UrbanClap, Netflix, Hotstar, Saavn, Gaana, Spotify, Amazon Prime, BookMyShow, DineOut, NearBuy, ZoomCar, BigBasket, Grofers, DocsApp and CureFit.

Absolutely free of cost: Our hotel app is 100% free to download.