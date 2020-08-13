Redefining real-estate for homeowners, communities, buildings, and residents.

FYVE was created to offer exceptional property management services to homeowners, communities, buildings, and residents, accessible through an intuitive app with expert property managers always a second away.

The new FYVE app was built with the property owners needs in mind. This is an intuitive app that brings real-time connectivity and transparency to our already existing exceptional property management services.

Track income, expenses, work orders, access property metrics, and get real-time support all in one place. Stay in tune with your property assets. Our app gives you data at your fingertips - monthly financial statements, performance dashboards and maintenance records. Everything comes together with the FYVE app.

If you need real-time assistance, our expert property managers are always a second away through our apps chat center.

Key features:

- Overview financials and maintenance summaries from elegant, easy-to-access dashboards

- Track rental status of your property

- Add properties and view detailed property information

- Access to expense approvals and documents

- 24/7 support via app messaging, text and voice calls