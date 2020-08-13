Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

FYVE | Property Management for iOS

By Fyve Software Free

Developer's Description

By Fyve Software

Redefining real-estate for homeowners, communities, buildings, and residents.

FYVE was created to offer exceptional property management services to homeowners, communities, buildings, and residents, accessible through an intuitive app with expert property managers always a second away.

The new FYVE app was built with the property owners needs in mind. This is an intuitive app that brings real-time connectivity and transparency to our already existing exceptional property management services.

Track income, expenses, work orders, access property metrics, and get real-time support all in one place. Stay in tune with your property assets. Our app gives you data at your fingertips - monthly financial statements, performance dashboards and maintenance records. Everything comes together with the FYVE app.

If you need real-time assistance, our expert property managers are always a second away through our apps chat center.

Key features:

- Overview financials and maintenance summaries from elegant, easy-to-access dashboards

- Track rental status of your property

- Add properties and view detailed property information

- Access to expense approvals and documents

- 24/7 support via app messaging, text and voice calls

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 13.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now