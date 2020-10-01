Robocallers can ruin your day in a single phone call. But, FURC is here to flip the script on spam callers for good. FURC is the roadblock for your phone that keeps robo callers and spam calls from even ringing your phone.

Dont get it twisted though, FURC isnt your run of the mill call control app. Its way more sophisticated and intuitive than the rest of dime a dozen call screening apps on the market.

Heres The Scoop On FURC:

Three Digit Robocaller Code Access Control

Unlike other robo call blocker on the market, FURC takes it a big step forward. Once FURC flags a call as spam, the app requests the caller to type in a three digit code in order to get access to the caller. This is all done in the background you dont see a call pop up unless the caller enters the correct code. With this roadblock, the only way to get through is if youre a human. FURC is the robocall blocker that promptly blocks spam calls to keep them from bothering you again.

Whitelist Callers In An Instant

Instead of jumping through hurdles to whitelist your friends like other apps, FURC makes the process of whitelisting simple. Once FURC is downloaded, just toggle which contacts you want to whitelist and FURC will grant them access to call you without having to enter a code. Easy peazy!

Monitor Blocked Calls + Notifications

The FURC app also logs all of your blocked calls in the app so you know who didnt make the cut. If you want to know ASAP when a spam call is blocked, then turn on app push notifications and get an alert the moment the call is killed.

Intercept Calls Without Lifting A Finger

Its time to take back your phone and get revenge on robocallers. These scammers move quickly, but FURC is equipped with innovative technology that automatically intercepts and blocks scam calls. Keep your attention focused on your life and away from annoying robo calls by downloading the FURC app!

Download the FURC spam call blocker app today and start getting a leg up on those pesky robo callers!

** Due to the effectiveness of FURC, we highly recommend that all users Whitelist their doctors office, pharmacy and/or any other emergency service since many of these businesses use automated voicemail response systems. As long as these VIP contacts are Whitelisted, they can still reach you 24/7. **

FURC is free to download and use for 7 days. Once the 7 day free trial is over, a subscription is required to continue to use the service. You can cancel your subscription at anytime.

We hope that you enjoy using this app and that it helps protect your against robocallers and spam calls in the future. Please reach out & let us know about your unique app user experiences! https://www.furc.app/contact

FURC needs to access a few things on your phone to block spam calls and avoid blocking numbers in your Contacts. Call Blocking & Call Logs Access which is required to identify and prevent unwanted calls from coming into your device. Contacts Access which is required to prevent blocking your Contacts and ensure you get the calls you want.

Terms & Conditions: https://www.furc.app/termsandconditions

Privacy Policy: https://www.furc.app/privacy-policy