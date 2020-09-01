Sign in to add and modify your software
Finntel has been formed to cater to the Banking and Telecom needs of the Salaried Professionals. Products offered
- Banking- credit cards , personal loans
- Telecom New connections, MNP
The application helps in the following manner
- Easy for the customers to apply
- Tracking status directly
- Door step service as per convenience
- Customized solutions as per need