FRITZ!App Smart Home: Clear, convenient, practical

The new FRITZ!App Smart Home is the convenient remote control for your FRITZ! Smart Home devices, at home or from on the go. All you need is a FRITZ!Box with FRITZOS 7.10 or higher.

The FRITZ!App Smart Home is your practical helper, with which you can control many Smart Home functions. You can, for instance:

- use the FRITZ!DECT 200 smart plug to switch on the aquarium, heat up the coffee machine, or disconnect media players and TVs from power overnight.

- use the outdoor FRITZ!DECT 210 smart plug to monitor the cost of charging the e-bike, or to switch on the atmospheric garden lighting.

- use the FRITZ!DECT 301 radiator control to heat the living room to the temperature you like, and save money with automatic heating plans.

- use the FRITZ!DECT 500 LED light to provide for a feel-good atmosphere in the evening, and stimulating lighting in the morning.

In the FRITZ!App Smart Home, the arrangement of the Smart Home devices can be tailored to your own personal wishes simply place a finger on a tile until it is released, and then move it to the desired position.

Your FRITZ! Smart Home can do even more. You can register new Smart Home devices with your FRITZ!Box by a simple press of the button. It is easy to configure heating plans, automatic switching, templates and groups in the user interface of your FRITZ!Box. The FRITZ!DECT 400 switches your floor lamp in the living room or your outside lighting via FRITZ!DECT 200 and FRITZ!DECT 210. Our latest product is the FRITZ!DECT 440 switch with four buttons and a display. FRITZ!DECT 440 can dim your FRITZ!DECT 500 LED light, for instance, and measure the temperature for FRITZ!DECT 301.

Tip: Expand the possibilities in your FRITZ! Smart Home today with the upcoming FRITZ!OS for the FRITZ!Box. The software includes completely redesigned operation of the Smart Home in the FRITZ!Box user interface, new functions for the upcoming 4-button FRITZ!DECT 440 switch, and presents a whole range of colors in its support for the new FRITZ!DECT 500 LED light. The new FRITZ!OS is available for you to test in the FRITZ! Lab at en.avm.de/fritz-lab.

Prerequisite

FRITZ!Box with FRITZ!OS version 7.10 or higher

If the internet connection of your FRITZ!Box does not have a public IPv4 address, there may be some restrictions to use on the go in some mobile or Wi-Fi networks.

Frequently asked questions:

Question: How can I register with another FRITZ!Box?

The FRITZ!App Smart Home supports the operation on exactly one FRITZ!Box. If you want to change the FRITZ!Box, select "New Login" in the settings. To log on to the FRITZ!Box, you must be connected to the Wi-Fi of your FRITZ!Box.

Question: Why can't I access my FRITZ!Box when I'm on the move?

Make sure that you have activated "Use on the move" in the settings. To change the settings, you must be connected to the Wi-Fi of your FRITZ!Box.

Some Internet service providers (increasingly cable providers) provide connections where remote access from the Internet to the connection at home is not possible or only possible with restrictions because no public IPv4 address is provided. The FRITZ!App Smart Home usually detects such connections automatically and displays a corresponding message. Such connection types are called "DS-Lite", "Dual-Stack-Lite" or "Carrier Grade NAT" (CGN). If necessary, you can ask your provider whether there is an option to obtain a public IPv4 address.