The popcorn time is a free movie review app in which you get to easily and quickly browse through a range of different hd movies .
Wondering what movie to watch tonight with friends? Looking for a movie review app to have access to a large database of movies with trailers, ratings, and reviews? Well, popcorn time is the answer to all your questions.
Free hd movies app comes with a clean and tidy design and the interface is so easy to use that you'll have the whole idea to start looking for your favorite movies to watch. In free popcorn time apk free app, you can easily watch trailer, read reviews and ratings, and add your favorite movies to your watch list movie box.
APP FEATURES :
High-quality graphics with smooth navigations
Large database of movies for Hollywood, Bollywood, Disney and more
Watch trailers, read reviews and check ratings
Advanced search engine to find movies fast and easy
Free movie review app
Important:
The application doesnt support watching movies online or any kind of downloading or streaming movies.