Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

FREE TIME MOVIES & TV SHOWS DETIALS for Android

By MANDYAPK FREE Free

Developer's Description

By MANDYAPK FREE

The popcorn time is a free movie review app in which you get to easily and quickly browse through a range of different hd movies .

Wondering what movie to watch tonight with friends? Looking for a movie review app to have access to a large database of movies with trailers, ratings, and reviews? Well, popcorn time is the answer to all your questions.

Free hd movies app comes with a clean and tidy design and the interface is so easy to use that you'll have the whole idea to start looking for your favorite movies to watch. In free popcorn time apk free app, you can easily watch trailer, read reviews and ratings, and add your favorite movies to your watch list movie box.

APP FEATURES :

High-quality graphics with smooth navigations

Large database of movies for Hollywood, Bollywood, Disney and more

Watch trailers, read reviews and check ratings

Advanced search engine to find movies fast and easy

Free movie review app

Important:

The application doesnt support watching movies online or any kind of downloading or streaming movies.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now