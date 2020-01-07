Wondering what movie to watch tonight with friends? Looking for a movie box app to have access to a large database of movies with trailers, ratings, and reviews? Well ,show HD box is the answer to all your questions.
Show movies & HD box is a free movie review app in which you get to easily and quickly browse through a range of different movies, read details about your favorite movies and finally decide what to watch for the movie night party.
Amazing movie suggestions app with a large collection of Hollywood movies
Features :
Clean and neat design with a fresh and intuitive interface
Large database of movies for Hollywood, Bollywood, Disney and
Add favorite movies to watch list
Watch trailers, read reviews and check ratings
Advanced search engine to find movies fast and easy
Free movie review app
So, download Show HD box, the free movie suggestions app on your Android phone or tablet and let us know about any bugs, questions, feature requests or any other suggestions.
Important:
The application doesnt support watching movies online or any kind of downloading or streaming movies.
