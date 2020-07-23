Sorts the channels for each pilot over the available frequencies.

Just pick the number of Pilots and the available band for each of them.

The app will then give you the best frequencies to use with the biggest distance in between them. By default IMD will be used during the calculation. More info about that here: http://www.etheli.com/IMD/

In the channel overview you get a handy list of all channels in each band on the go without the need for an internet connection.

The app can save pilot groups the load them again when needed.

Supports up to 8 pilots, but it is not guaranteed that you will have no interference with more than 3-4 Pilots depending on the available Bands.

The App is completely free and without adds!

If you want to contribute your ideas for improvement please write an Email to

felixfflesch@gmail.com