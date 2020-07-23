Join or Sign In

FPV Video Channelsorter 5.8GHz for Android

By Felix-Florian Flesch Free

Developer's Description

By Felix-Florian Flesch

Sorts the channels for each pilot over the available frequencies.

Just pick the number of Pilots and the available band for each of them.

The app will then give you the best frequencies to use with the biggest distance in between them. By default IMD will be used during the calculation. More info about that here: http://www.etheli.com/IMD/

In the channel overview you get a handy list of all channels in each band on the go without the need for an internet connection.

The app can save pilot groups the load them again when needed.

Supports up to 8 pilots, but it is not guaranteed that you will have no interference with more than 3-4 Pilots depending on the available Bands.

The App is completely free and without adds!

If you want to contribute your ideas for improvement please write an Email to

felixfflesch@gmail.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.2.1

General

Release July 23, 2020
Date Added July 23, 2020
Version 2.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

