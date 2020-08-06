Sign in to add and modify your software
FPS Shooting:Critical Strike!!!
Be ready & prepare yourself for the counter shooting war mission in the modern free FPS action game. You are a frontline brave strike commando & shooter who has unique abilities to be an American fire hunter for assassin of deadly criminals enemies.
Features:
- High Quality 3D HD graphics from FPS battle game.
- Top notch modern strike sounds & effects from shooting games
- High class modern weapons sniper rifles or MP5 along with M4 and hand grenade
- Multiple engaging levels from epic first person shooting action game of 2018