News doesn't wait, why should you? Take FOX 6 News everywhere you go! Our app connects you with top stories in and around Milwaukee complete with breaking news alerts, live video, and real-time weather forecasts.
We cover topics that matter most to you including local & national headlines, weather, sports, traffic, politics, entertainment, food, education, crime and so much more.
NEWS & VIDEO
- Breaking news delivered as fast as it breaks
- Stay in the know with our in-app live stream
- Streamlined content display for a user-friendly experience
WEATHER
- Hourly conditions and 7-day forecasts so you're always ready
- Interactive radar 24 hours a day
- Fresh video updates from our meteorologists
SPORTS
- The best source for news on the Bucks, Brewers, and more!
