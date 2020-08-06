Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

FOX 6: Milwaukee News & Alerts for iOS

By Fox Television Stations Free

Developer's Description

By Fox Television Stations

News doesn't wait, why should you? Take FOX 6 News everywhere you go! Our app connects you with top stories in and around Milwaukee complete with breaking news alerts, live video, and real-time weather forecasts.

We cover topics that matter most to you including local & national headlines, weather, sports, traffic, politics, entertainment, food, education, crime and so much more.

NEWS & VIDEO

- Breaking news delivered as fast as it breaks

- Stay in the know with our in-app live stream

- Streamlined content display for a user-friendly experience

WEATHER

- Hourly conditions and 7-day forecasts so you're always ready

- Interactive radar 24 hours a day

- Fresh video updates from our meteorologists

SPORTS

- The best source for news on the Bucks, Brewers, and more!

LETS BE FRIENDS! Follow us on:

facebook.com/fox6news

instagram.com/fox6now

twitter.com/fox6now

Our News App provides you the option to enable specific geolocation tracking for precise location-based advertisements (review our Privacy Policy for more information on our use and sharing of location information).

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.17.0

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 5.17.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Follow your interests and get short bursts of timely information on the official Twitter app.
iOS
Twitter

Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Free
The all-new Flipboard organizes the world's stories, so you can get the best news for all your passions in one place.
iOS
Flipboard: News For Every Passion

Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Free
Introducing the revolutionary news app that's powered by the people, for the people.
iOS
Newsroom - News that gets you talking

Stitcher for Podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorite podcasts on the go.
iOS
Stitcher for Podcasts

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now