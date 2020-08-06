News doesn't wait, why should you? Take FOX 6 News everywhere you go! Our app connects you with top stories in and around Milwaukee complete with breaking news alerts, live video, and real-time weather forecasts.

We cover topics that matter most to you including local & national headlines, weather, sports, traffic, politics, entertainment, food, education, crime and so much more.

NEWS & VIDEO

- Breaking news delivered as fast as it breaks

- Stay in the know with our in-app live stream

- Streamlined content display for a user-friendly experience

WEATHER

- Hourly conditions and 7-day forecasts so you're always ready

- Interactive radar 24 hours a day

- Fresh video updates from our meteorologists

SPORTS

- The best source for news on the Bucks, Brewers, and more!

LETS BE FRIENDS! Follow us on:

facebook.com/fox6news

instagram.com/fox6now

twitter.com/fox6now

Our News App provides you the option to enable specific geolocation tracking for precise location-based advertisements (review our Privacy Policy for more information on our use and sharing of location information).