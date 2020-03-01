Securely and easily manage your accounts 24/7. Farmers & Merchants Banks mobile banking app offers the following tools at your fingertips:
Manage Your Account
Transfer funds between eligible accounts and financial institutions
Send money to friends and family
Pay bills such as your car payment, services or utilities
Deposit checks using your phones camera1
View accounts
Search transactions
Stop payments (fees apply)
Review statements
Manage Your Business
Real-time online activity reports
Wire and ACH routing number validation
Real-time incoming/outgoing wire activity reporting
Expanded selection of security alerts
Increased control over user access rights (e.g. create roles, unlock users, etc.)
Advanced information reporting
Customize Settings
Group/Sort Accounts
Add Account Nicknames
Enable Touch ID3 or four-digit PIN
Change login/password
Enable text banking2
Opt in to receive Account Alerts
Update contact information
Contact Us
Find an F&M Office or ATM
Contact the Client Care Center at (866) 437-0011
Send secure messages
Report a debit or credit card lost or stolen.
Security
The security of F&M Banks clients is our #1 concern. F&M Mobile Banking utilizes best practice security services such as HTTPS, TLS encryption, PIN or password access, biometrics, and application time-out when your mobile phone or device is not in use. Only the phones that you personally enroll in the service can access your accounts. No account data is ever stored on your phone, including check images for Mobile Check Deposit. You can also communicate with F&M Bank through our secure Message Center.
1 Availability of your deposited funds is based on F&M's hold policies, are subject to verification and are not available for immediate withdrawal. Certain eligibility requirements, limitations and restrictions may apply. Some features of FMB-Mobile are available for eligible clients and accounts only.
2 F&M Bank does not charge for these services, however, your wireless carrier may charge you for fees related to this service.
3Touch ID is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
Farmers & Merchants Bank is a Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.
Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.