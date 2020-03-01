X

FMB-Mobile 2.0 for iOS

By Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Free

Developer's Description

By Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Securely and easily manage your accounts 24/7. Farmers & Merchants Banks mobile banking app offers the following tools at your fingertips:

Manage Your Account

Transfer funds between eligible accounts and financial institutions

Send money to friends and family

Pay bills such as your car payment, services or utilities

Deposit checks using your phones camera1

View accounts

Search transactions

Stop payments (fees apply)

Review statements

Manage Your Business

Real-time online activity reports

Wire and ACH routing number validation

Real-time incoming/outgoing wire activity reporting

Expanded selection of security alerts

Increased control over user access rights (e.g. create roles, unlock users, etc.)

Advanced information reporting

Customize Settings

Group/Sort Accounts

Add Account Nicknames

Enable Touch ID3 or four-digit PIN

Change login/password

Enable text banking2

Opt in to receive Account Alerts

Update contact information

Contact Us

Find an F&M Office or ATM

Contact the Client Care Center at (866) 437-0011

Send secure messages

Report a debit or credit card lost or stolen.

Security

The security of F&M Banks clients is our #1 concern. F&M Mobile Banking utilizes best practice security services such as HTTPS, TLS encryption, PIN or password access, biometrics, and application time-out when your mobile phone or device is not in use. Only the phones that you personally enroll in the service can access your accounts. No account data is ever stored on your phone, including check images for Mobile Check Deposit. You can also communicate with F&M Bank through our secure Message Center.

1 Availability of your deposited funds is based on F&M's hold policies, are subject to verification and are not available for immediate withdrawal. Certain eligibility requirements, limitations and restrictions may apply. Some features of FMB-Mobile are available for eligible clients and accounts only.

2 F&M Bank does not charge for these services, however, your wireless carrier may charge you for fees related to this service.

3Touch ID is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Farmers & Merchants Bank is a Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

