FLO+ is for empowering women through scientific data & knowledge. The first obvious symptom for a number of women's health issues is a change in her periods. A womens emotional, physical and sexual health is very intimately dependent on her monthly cycles. Try to understand those cycles instead of just walking over those natural patterns. Only YOU can control your future. Take a step today!!! FLO+ app helps you find the menstrual pattern and related symptoms. FLO+ uses an algorithm to predict and customize your own unique cycle and tells you the co relation between your cycles and emotional & sexual health.

FLO+ tackles the taboo associated with menstruation, sex, fertility, pregnancy head on and provides support with scientific data, trusted information and health facilities around you when required.

CONTROL YOUR BODY, CONTROL YOUR FUTURE - TAKE A STEP TODAY!