Mobile Banking by First Iowa State Bank allows you to bank on the go. Its free to download and offers quick access for managing your accounts. Check your balances, pay bills, transfer money and locate branches with just a touch. Our app is fast, secure and free. Use current login information to start banking today. *

Features:

Check Account Balances.

Transfer Funds between accounts.

Mobile Deposit.

Pay Bills. **

Find our branches using GPS system provided by your iPhone. ***

* Must be an Online Banking Customer.

** Online customers must first set-up bill pay prior to using this feature.

*** This is limited to locating our banking centers.

Please refer to your carrier for any fees that may apply.

What's new in version 19.3.20

Release January 14, 2020
Date Added January 14, 2020
Version 19.3.20

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
