PLEASE NOTE: YOU NEED A FIG ACCOUNT TO ACCESS THIS APP. IF YOU'RE A MEMBER GET IT FOR FREE AT YOUR GYM!
Begin your journey to a healthier lifestyle and let FIG help you along the way. Introducing FIG, most comprehensive fitness platform with:
Check class schedules and opening hours
Track your daily fitness activities
Track your weight and other body metrics
Over 2000+ exercises and activities
Clear 3D exercise demonstrations
Preset workouts and the option to create your own
Over 150 badges to earn
Select workouts online and synchronize them with your app to workout at home or in the gym while keeping track of your progress. From strength to weight lifting, this app acts as your own personal trainer guiding and giving you the motivation you need.