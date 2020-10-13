Join or Sign In

FIG - Food & Gym Bar for Android

By Virtuagym Professional Free

Developer's Description

By Virtuagym Professional

PLEASE NOTE: YOU NEED A FIG ACCOUNT TO ACCESS THIS APP. IF YOU'RE A MEMBER GET IT FOR FREE AT YOUR GYM!

Begin your journey to a healthier lifestyle and let FIG help you along the way. Introducing FIG, most comprehensive fitness platform with:

Check class schedules and opening hours

Track your daily fitness activities

Track your weight and other body metrics

Over 2000+ exercises and activities

Clear 3D exercise demonstrations

Preset workouts and the option to create your own

Over 150 badges to earn

Select workouts online and synchronize them with your app to workout at home or in the gym while keeping track of your progress. From strength to weight lifting, this app acts as your own personal trainer guiding and giving you the motivation you need.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 9.2.3

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 9.2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
