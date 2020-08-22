Sign in to add and modify your software
The FHSU Alumni & Friends app brings the power of a Fort Hays State University Alumni Association membership to your mobile device. Read up on the latest campus news, or find an FHSU alumni event to attend near you. Dues paying alumni members can access a mobile membership card, benefits and discounts on the go. Never feel disconnected from your alma mater again with the FHSU Alumni & Friends!