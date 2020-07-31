Sign in to add and modify your software
Download this app if you bank with First Farmers & Merchants Bank in LeSueur, Cannon Falls, Goodhue, Bellechester, White Rock or Red Wing.
Bank conveniently and securely with First Farmers & Merchants Banks free eCorp Mobile App. Now you can manage your business finances anytime, anywhere - from your mobile device.
Manage Your Accounts:
Check business account balances
View recent transactions, including check images
Transfer money between accounts
Deposit Checks:
Deposit checks by snapping a picture of each check
View deposit history in the app
Review and Approve:
Approve transactions scheduled through eCorp, including fund transfers, ACH transfers and wire transfers
Receive alerts when approvals are pending
Getting started is easy. Simply download the app and sign on with you eCorp credentials. For more information visit www.ffmbank.com or call 866-733-3444.
Carriers data rates may apply.