FF&M Bank e-Corp 05 for iOS

By First Farmers & Merchants Bank Free

Developer's Description

By First Farmers & Merchants Bank

Download this app if you bank with First Farmers & Merchants Bank in LeSueur, Cannon Falls, Goodhue, Bellechester, White Rock or Red Wing.

Bank conveniently and securely with First Farmers & Merchants Banks free eCorp Mobile App. Now you can manage your business finances anytime, anywhere - from your mobile device.

Manage Your Accounts:

Check business account balances

View recent transactions, including check images

Transfer money between accounts

Deposit Checks:

Deposit checks by snapping a picture of each check

View deposit history in the app

Review and Approve:

Approve transactions scheduled through eCorp, including fund transfers, ACH transfers and wire transfers

Receive alerts when approvals are pending

Getting started is easy. Simply download the app and sign on with you eCorp credentials. For more information visit www.ffmbank.com or call 866-733-3444.

Carriers data rates may apply.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 20.1.10

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 20.1.10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
