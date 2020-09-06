Join or Sign In

FEI.tv for iOS

Developer's Description

Welcome to the FEI.tv app, the ultimate mobile experience for world-class equestrian sport.. The FEI.tv app is available on your mobile device, is free to download and is packed full of great features!

Live streaming

Enjoy watching live broadcasts from the worlds best equestrian competitions, events and Championships throughout the year! Follow all the highlights of the FEI calendar, including the worlds leading series and most important Championships, such as:

Longines FEI Jumping World Cup (Western European & North American Leagues),

Longines FEI World Cup Finals

Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup,

FEI Dressage World Cup (Western European League),

FEI Eventing Nations Cup,

FEI Driving World Cup,

FEI Driving World Cup,

FEI World Championships,

FEI European Championships,

and much more!

Video on-demand

Dont miss out on all the post-competition highlights and winning rounds! If you can't get enough, check out our equestrian lifestyle program, Equestrian World, for behind-the-scenes stories on all-things equestrian from around the world.

Please note you must have a valid account to use this service.

Terms & Conditions - https://www.fei.org/terms-conditions

Privacy Policy - https://www.fei.org/privacy-policy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.0

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

