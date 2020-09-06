Welcome to the FEI.tv app, the ultimate mobile experience for world-class equestrian sport.. The FEI.tv app is available on your mobile device, is free to download and is packed full of great features!

Live streaming

Enjoy watching live broadcasts from the worlds best equestrian competitions, events and Championships throughout the year! Follow all the highlights of the FEI calendar, including the worlds leading series and most important Championships, such as:

Longines FEI Jumping World Cup (Western European & North American Leagues),

Longines FEI World Cup Finals

Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup,

FEI Dressage World Cup (Western European League),

FEI Eventing Nations Cup,

FEI Driving World Cup,

FEI World Championships,

FEI European Championships,

and much more!

Video on-demand

Dont miss out on all the post-competition highlights and winning rounds! If you can't get enough, check out our equestrian lifestyle program, Equestrian World, for behind-the-scenes stories on all-things equestrian from around the world.

Please note you must have a valid account to use this service.

