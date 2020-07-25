Join or Sign In

FBT.bank for Android

Developer's Description

By First Bank & Trust Company, Perry, OK

Bank conveniently and securely with First Bank & Trusts Mobile Banking app. We give you real time information in a user-friendly format. At home or on the go, take us with you.

Features include:

- Instant balance without logging in.

- Touch ID and Face ID login.

- Access balances and transaction activity on your checking, savings, CD, and loan accounts.

- Transfer money between your FB&T accounts.

- Pay bills with our FREE Online Bill Pay.

- Deposit a check with Mobile Deposit.

- Manage your FB&T debit card (turn off & on, report lost or stolen cards, set card limits)

What's new in version 19.2.50

