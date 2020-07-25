Sign in to add and modify your software
Bank conveniently and securely with First Bank & Trusts Mobile Banking app. We give you real time information in a user-friendly format. At home or on the go, take us with you.
Features include:
- Instant balance without logging in.
- Touch ID and Face ID login.
- Access balances and transaction activity on your checking, savings, CD, and loan accounts.
- Transfer money between your FB&T accounts.
- Pay bills with our FREE Online Bill Pay.
- Deposit a check with Mobile Deposit.
- Manage your FB&T debit card (turn off & on, report lost or stolen cards, set card limits)