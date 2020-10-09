Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

FAMU Model U.N. for Android

By Nicks Development Free

Developer's Description

By Nicks Development

Want to make a difference, how about travel the world this is your chance

This app is simply to help you keep up to date with what the Model UN organization is up to and how you can get involved.

----Wait what's a Model UN----

Have you ever heard about the United Nations

We are the collegiate form of the United Nations and a chance as a student to be involved in politics right now.

As an organization we represent our college in conferences around the United States competing with other colleges trying to solve world issues.

It's an amazing experience, you can gain public speaking skills since at any given conference you'll be in front of anywhere from 10 to 50 people.

----So what's this app for----

This is our planner it keeps you in the know of what we have coming up

Whether it be a meeting or simulation and you need to know the location, or it's the big day of a conference downloading this app will keep you covered.

You'll have reminders to check out the most up to date links for staying prepared as well.

If you haven't herd about us this is the best way to get in touch with us as our links are located inside.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.0.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now