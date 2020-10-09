Want to make a difference, how about travel the world this is your chance

This app is simply to help you keep up to date with what the Model UN organization is up to and how you can get involved.

----Wait what's a Model UN----

Have you ever heard about the United Nations

We are the collegiate form of the United Nations and a chance as a student to be involved in politics right now.

As an organization we represent our college in conferences around the United States competing with other colleges trying to solve world issues.

It's an amazing experience, you can gain public speaking skills since at any given conference you'll be in front of anywhere from 10 to 50 people.

----So what's this app for----

This is our planner it keeps you in the know of what we have coming up

Whether it be a meeting or simulation and you need to know the location, or it's the big day of a conference downloading this app will keep you covered.

You'll have reminders to check out the most up to date links for staying prepared as well.

If you haven't herd about us this is the best way to get in touch with us as our links are located inside.