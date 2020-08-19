Faced is a useful app which helps you to track your face or appearance changes over a period of time. It can be used to track your face changes for a specific purpose such as observe face changes of using a new facial product, hair growing speed after a haircut & hair treatment, baby growing face changes diary, face changes over month after having a new habits and others.

With Faced, you can track your face changes over time and have them record down. This is a meaningful preview of your changes because life is moving so fast, we cant catch the time, but we can keep the memories.

Start your face tracking today with the companion of FACED. Track your face, see your changes!

This super hit FACED is now available for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch! It is available in English, .

APP Features:

Simple user Interface and intuitive graphic design interface make you comfortable.

Photo records tracks your face changes more significantly.

Multiple photo viewing mode (Small, Medium & Large) lets you view your photo according to your preferences.

Several Photo Sorting way lets you view your photo or slideshow By Month, By Year, By All or By From Custom Date (30days).

View Face Records by Photo Viewing or Slideshow Viewing.

1 Basic Album Slot for you to track a face.

30 Album Slots enabled you to track more face or track a face for several purpose at the same time. (Pro Version)

View the Face Changes Slideshow based on your preferences by adjusting the slideshow speed and choosing your preferred background music. (Pro Version)

Enjoy your journey of face changes, cheers!

