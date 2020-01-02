X

Sing along to your favorite F(x) Songs!

Find all lyrics from every F(x) Albums and Singles, complete with ROMANIZATION, HANGUL, and ENGLISH translation.

Included also complete lyrics of F(x) Member Solo Album: Amber, Luna, and Victoria.

F(x) () is a South Korean girl group formed by S.M. Entertainment in 2009. Since their debut, f(x) has released four full-length albums, two extended plays, and one repackaged album. The group is currently composed of four members: Victoria, Luna, Amber, and Krystal.

F(x) has been recognised for their experimental style and eclectic, electropop-based sound. They are one of the few recognized K-pop groups internationally, becoming the first K-pop act to perform at SXSW. Their acclaimed second album, Pink Tape, was the only K-pop album on US music channel Fuse's '41 Best Albums of 2013'

F(x) Albums:

1. Pinocchio

2. Pink Tape

3. Red Light

4. 4 Walls

5. Hot Summer

6. Nu ABO

7. Electric Shock

8. Chu

9. Winter Garden

10. All Mine

11. Amber X Luna - Lower

12. Summer Special

13. 4 Walls - COWBOY

++ Other F(x) projects:

15. OST's

16. CF's

17. SM TOWN

18. Collaborations

F(x) Member Solo Albums:

1. Amber - Beautiful

2. Amber Singles

3. Lune - Free Somebody

4. Victoria - Roof on Fire

Enjoy!

