F.A.T.E for Android

By Just Another Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Just Another Studio

Earth is barren, there's no life left. Starman hops on his ride and travels the cosmos to find any sign of life or life source on a different planet where humans can colonize.

Hop on-board with Starman on his roadster and travel in lightning speed across galaxies and into black holes.

Find life before humankind becomes extinct.

Two modes are available

1. Story mode : All levels are unlocked. Play sequentially to go through with the story.

2. Endless mode : try to travel as further as possible, beware of other travelers.

Enjoy the game!!

Release July 22, 2020
Date Added July 22, 2020
Version 2.7

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

