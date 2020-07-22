Earth is barren, there's no life left. Starman hops on his ride and travels the cosmos to find any sign of life or life source on a different planet where humans can colonize.

Hop on-board with Starman on his roadster and travel in lightning speed across galaxies and into black holes.

Find life before humankind becomes extinct.

Two modes are available

1. Story mode : All levels are unlocked. Play sequentially to go through with the story.

2. Endless mode : try to travel as further as possible, beware of other travelers.

Enjoy the game!!